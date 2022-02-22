Bibb deputies: Man in critical condition after Monday afternoon shooting

It happened Monday afternoon in the 2900 block of Leone Drive North.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is in critical condition after being shot Monday afternoon.

A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says a 911 call about the incident came in just before 4:30. Deputies arrived at 2902 Leone Drive North and found a 24-year-old man in the front yard of his home with gunshot wounds to his upper body.

The victim, whose identity hasn’t been released pending notification of next of kin, was taken to Atrium Health Navicent.

The investigation is underway. Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have any information.

