Bibb deputies looking for person of interest in downtown mural vandalism case

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office released a surveillance image of a person of interest Wednesday.

Photos: Bibb County Sheriff's Office

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says it has a person of interest in connection to the vandalism of a mural in downtown Macon earlier this month.

A mural located outside the Macon Transit Authority was vandalized with black spray paint on or before March 9.

Investigators released a surveillance image of the person Wednesday. He was wearing light gray athletic shoes with white soles and had a backpack containing “some fabric item” that was bright-colored and could possibly be a sleeping bag.

If you can identify this person, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.