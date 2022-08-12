Bibb deputies: Juvenile in critical condition following Thursday afternoon shooting

Investigators are asking for the public's help in finding three people who brought the victim to the hospital. All three are wanted for questioning.

Photo: Bibb County Sheriff's Office

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A juvenile is in critical condition following a shooting Thursday afternoon.

A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says deputies got a call about a shooting on Ward Street just before 4 p.m. A short time later, a second call came in stating that a juvenile male, who had been shot, was dropped off at the hospital by a personal vehicle.

“Once the juvenile was dropped off at the hospital, the driver inside of the vehicle fled west on Pine Street,” the release said.

Deputies say the driver, a female, was last seen wearing a fluorescent green t-shirt with dark shorts.

Two other males who had been in the vehicle were last seen walking toward Forsyth Street and then toward Spring Street.

One of the two males who got out of the vehicle was last seen wearing a gray shirt, dark-colored shorts and white tennis shoes. The other male was wearing black pants with black shoes and did not have on a shirt.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding all three people who brought the victim to the hospital. All three are wanted for questioning.

The white vehicle that brought the victim to the hospital has large paint chips missing from the hood, front fenders and trunk area. A photo is attached.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have information.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.