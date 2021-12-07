Bibb deputies investigating Monday night shooting on Bloomfield Road

It happened just before 9:30 in the 5700 block of Bloomfield Road.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon man is in critical condition at the hospital after being shot Monday night.

That’s according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, which says 28-year-old Shamond Evans of Macon was shot outside a home in the 5700 block of Bloomfield Road just before 9:30.

He was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The shooting is under investigation. Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have any information.

