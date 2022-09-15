Bibb deputies investigating armed robbery at north Macon store

Witnesses told deputies two males, dressed in dark clothing with their faces hidden, entered the store with guns and demanded money from the clerk. They ran after receiving cash, and no one was injured.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a commercial armed robbery that happened Wednesday night.

A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says it happened just before 10 o’clock at Dollar Tree, located at 175 Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have any information.

