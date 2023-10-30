Bibb deputies: 5 charged in alleged Spirit Halloween shoplifting spree

Bibb County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested five people after reports of shoplifting at separate Spirit Halloween locations in Macon.

Blount, Jones, Ross, Smith and Worthy (Bibb County Sheriff's Office)

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested five people after reports of shoplifting at separate Spirit Halloween locations in Macon.

The suspects face multiple charges, including felony theft by shoplifting and are all in custody at the Bibb County Jail, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Deputies say the incidents happened occurred between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on Friday, October 27 at Spirit Halloween stores at 265 Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard and 3653 Eisenhower Parkway.

In both instances, employees reported multiple females entering the stores, taking several costumes and leaving without paying.

Deputies spotted the vehicle they were reportedly inside and stopped it before taking all into custody shortly on Ell Street.

The suspects are:

21-year-old Cornetta Carrie Blount of Warner Robins

17-year-old Denisha Lashay Jones of Macon

30-year-old Kametrious Chatoria Ross of Warner Robins

33-year-old Nyreshia Dashay Smith of Macon

41-year-old Charlyn Gwenette Worthy of Macon

Deputies say Worthy was also wanted in Henry County, Ross was wanted in Bibb County for probation violation and Smith was wanted in Bibb County for theft by shoplifting.

Smith and Jones face an additional charge or giving false information to law enforcement officers.

All merchandise was returned to Spirit Halloween.