Bibb deputies: 4 males rob Macon gas station, flee in silver Ford Escape

Deputies were told four males entered the store with handguns and demanded money from the register. They fled the scene in a silver Ford Escape.

Photos: Bibb County Sheriff's Office

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a Macon gas station was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday night.

It happened just before 9 p.m. at Marathon, located at 4505 Broadway.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have any information.

