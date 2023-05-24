Bibb deputies: 24-year-old woman hospitalized after being shot on Hollingsworth Road

A 24-year-old woman is in stable condition after being shot Tuesday night. It happened in the 3400 block of Hollingsworth Road just after 10 o'clock, according to a Bibb County Sheriff's Office news release.

Deputies say the woman was in front of a home when multiple shots rang out. She was struck in the leg.

The victim was taken to Piedmont North Hospital.

The investigation is underway.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have information.