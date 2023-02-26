Bibb deputies: 20-year-old man dead after Saturday night shooting

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says 20-year-old Cadarrius Terrell Porter was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound in the 300 block of Grier Street Saturday night.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 20-year-old man is dead after being shot Saturday.

That’s according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, which says deputies responded to the 300 block of Grier Street just after 6 o’clock and found Cadarrius Terrell Porter unresponsive with a gunshot wound.

Porter was taken to Atrium Health Navicent and pronounced dead there.

The shooting is under investigation, and there is no information on the suspect.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have additional information.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.