Bibb deputies: 19-year-old hospitalized after Monday afternoon shooting

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 19-year-old man is in stable condition at the hospital after being shot Monday afternoon.

It happened around 2:30 in the 1100 block of Boulevard in Macon, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Deputies did not provide the 19-year-old’s name. The shooting is under investigation.

Call the sheriff’s office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have information.

