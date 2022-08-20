Bibb deputies: 18-year-old woman dies after Friday night shooting

An 18-year-old woman is dead after a Friday night shooting.

According to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release, the shooting happened near the corner of Dellwood Drive and Dellwood Court just after 11:30.

Deputies were told 18-year-old Jamaya B. Warner of Macon was driving on Dellwood Court when “unknown subjects” fired shots at the car. Warner was struck by gunfire.

Warner and a 21-year-old male passenger then drove to the Circle K located at 5602 Thomaston Road. That’s where Deputy Coroner Luann Stone pronounced Warner dead.

The 21-year-old passenger was not injured.

There is no information on the suspects or what led to the shooting.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have additional information.

