Bibb County teacher arrested on gun, drug charges in Bleckley County

BLECKLEY COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— A Bibb County teacher was arrested on gun and drug charges Friday night in Bleckley County.

Sheriff Kris Coody says deputies pulled over 43-year-old Andrease Johnson of Warner Robins, and found a large amount of Marijuana, scales, packaging materials, a firearm, and money.

He’s charged with possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes and open container.

Johnson is a teacher at Veterans Elementary School.