Bibb County teacher arrested, charged with inappropriate relationship with former student

A Bibb County middle school teacher was arrested Thursday afternoon after the sheriff's office received a report he was having an inappropriate relationship with a former student.

Photo: Bibb County Sheriff's Office

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Bibb County middle school teacher was arrested Thursday afternoon after the sheriff’s office received a report he was having an inappropriate relationship with a former student.

A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says investigators looked into the complaint and had warrants issued for 54-year-old Charles B. Jackson, a teacher at Ballard-Hudson Middle School.

Jackson was taken into custody and is being held at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center without bond.

He’s charged with two counts of statutory rape and aggravated child molestation.

The investigation is ongoing. That’s all the information we have right now.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have additional information.

