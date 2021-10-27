Bibb County Sheriff’s Office to receive ballistics tank thanks to PSN grant

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The United States Department of Justice sent out a release on Wednesday October 27th announcing that the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office has been approved to buy a ballistics tank using the $84,640 from the DOJ’s Project Safe Neighborhood’s (PSN) grant- money from this grant will also be put towards training, supplies, and other related needs.

A Ballistics tank is specially designed to make it where law enforcement can test fire guns recovered from crime scenes. The addition of the tank will allow investigators to fire high powered rounds at a secure police facility, and the tank will also integrate into local law enforcement’s usage of the National Integrated Ballistics Information Network.

Bibb County Sheriff David Davis was confident in the addition of the new equipment, saying, “This ballistics tank will be a significant addition to our evidence gathering abilities. It will be an essential tool to our NIBIN investigators in gathering ballistic evidence to link firearms to violent incidents in our area. We are very grateful to the Department of Justice’s Project Safe Neighborhoods program for providing funding for this important evidence gathering tool,”

The BCSO joined the National Integrated Ballistics Information Network in 2017, the NIBIN uses technology that’s considered a valuable tool by law enforcement when it comes to reducing gun crimes across the Middle District. Meanwhile, PSN is an evidence-based program proven to reduce violent crimes that works to address violent crime problems in communities