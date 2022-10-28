Bibb County Sheriff’s Office to host Halloween festival

The haunted house lasts from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Halloween night. There will be game and food trucks, and a thriller dance at 5:45 p.m.

MACON,Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)– If you’re looking for a spooky experience on Halloween, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is planning its annual Halloween event on Monday.

The annual event is held at the Bibb County Sheriff’s Outreach and Restorative Justice Center on Hazel Street in downtown Macon.

There be a haunted house filled with ghosts and ghouls that are sure to give you a scare.

The Sheriff’s Office says it wants to give kids and parents a safe and fun place to celebrate Halloween.

“We created this haunted house for the kids to have a safe place to enjoy Halloween. it’s going to be very exciting very frightening and we hope all the kids come out,” said Corporal Sahkera Wooten.

