Bibb County Sheriff’s Office shares holiday scams to be aware of

"Something I wasn't very aware of is that bail bonding scams are out there now," said Captain George Meadows.

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— The holidays are a time to be with family and give gifts. For some though, the holidays can end in a scam.

Whether you’re shopping online or right from your phone, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office reports people falling for scams they may not even know of.

“Something I wasn’t very aware of is that bail bonding scams are out there now,” said Captain George Meadows.

According to Captain Meadows, Bail Bonding scams are calls about a bond contract for someone who is in jail. They want you to sign a contract and wire money to get that person out of jail. Captain Meadows says it’s all fake.

Another scam is Amazon scams.

“This would be the one where you’re going to get a text or email from supposedly from amazon. Where they say, hey we have a suspicious charge on your account.”

If you fall victim, Captain Meadows says you should not interact with the message and call Amazon immediately.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office also works closely with the Better Business Bureau of Central Georgia to notify the community about different scams.

The BBB has a list of the 12 types of scams here.

“Look a like sites that you really have to look for year round, but this time of the year when people are looking for those hard to find gifts that’s what you have to look out for,” said Kelvin Collins.

Collins is the President and CEO of the BBB of Central Georgia. He says you should never click on links you don’t trust.

“We see a lot of misleading social media ads, and these are the ones you look at them and they just grab your attention. There’s a reason many of them will grab your attention. There’s a lot of money going into them to promote something that you’re not going to get.”

If you fall victim to any of the scams, the BBB urges you to contact the Sheriff’s office and your bank.