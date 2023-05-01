Bibb County Sheriff’s Office searching for shooting suspect

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted in connection with a shooting that happened Saturday (April 29th) afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s office, a 64-year-old man was walking near the intersection when he got into an argument with 43-year-old Keion Dondrea Freeman. During the argument, Freeman pulled out a small caliber firearm and shot the man once. Freeman then fled the scene before deputies arrived.

The victim had a minor injury and refused treatment. No one else was injured during the incident.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Freeman is asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.