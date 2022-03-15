Bibb County Sheriff’s Office reports increase in door-to-door pine straw scams

Spring is near, and your garden may be blooming, but so is a door-to-door pine straw scam.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Spring is near, and your garden may be blooming, but so is a door-to-door pine straw scam.

Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Tim James with the Outreach Section of the Department describes what the scam is and how it works.

“What’s going to happen is, people will come up to your property saying they’ll do some yard work for you and do it at a very low dollar amount. Then the scam part is, they will actually tell you, ‘Oh I had to put a lot more than we originally agreed on and now you owe me a lot more money.'”

According to Lt. James, this scam is very common, and seniors are usually targeted.

Before you open the door to someone who may be trying to scam you, there are tips to keep in mind.

“Make sure they’re reputable, ask for a business card, ask for a phone number,” Lt. James said. “Ask for references.”

The Better Business Bureau says it has released tips about this scam twice in the last five months.

Jason Blankenship, the Vice President of Development of the BBB of Central Georgia, says they’ve seen this scam multiple times.

“Don’t give into the pressure,” he said. “If you feel pressured in any way, the answer is no, it’s always no, because why do we need to be so pressured or intimidated over pine straw.”

According to Blankenship, pine straw isn’t the only product used to scam. Mulch and flowers are also used to take your money.

The BBB wants you to be educated before you fall for this scam. You can learn more by clicking here.

“At the same time get the word out,” Blankenship said. “Get on the neighborhood app and the neighborhood watch, but most importantly make a report to the sheriff’s department.”