Bibb County Sheriff’s Office receives over $100K in grant to prevent dangerous driving

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office has been awarded with a grant in an effort to combat crashes and lower the number of local crashes due to aggressive and dangerous driving behaviors.

The BCSO sent out a press release Monday concerning the announcement from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) that says the BCSO is one of 21 law enforcement agencies in the state of Georgia to receive a Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic (HEAT) grant. The grant given to the BCSO totals to $109,295.01.

Allen Poole, the director GOHS had this to say:

“With the increase in the number of persons killed in traffic crashes in Georgia and across the nation over the last year, the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety is working with partners like the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office to implement programs designed to stop the risky driving behaviors that are contributing to a majority of our serious-injury and fatality crashes,” and “Many of the fatal traffic crashes on our roads are preventable, and we will continue to work with our educational and enforcement partners to develop programs and initiatives that are designed to get Georgia to our goal of zero traffic deaths.”

The BCSO works with the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over DUI campaign as well as the Click it or Ticket seatbelt program to keep drivers safe, and does waves of high visibility patrols with the GOHS with road checks and sobriety checkpoints as well.

Sheriff David Davis with the BCSO says that he’s confident that lives have been saved by the work of deputies on these funds, and that the BCSO is grateful to receive the funds. The HEAT grants are designed to help Georgia jurisdictions with the highest rates of traffic crashes, injuries, and fatalities based on impaired driving and speeding data.