Bibb County Sheriff’s Office looks for black Chrysler 300 after fatal collision

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of a black Chrysler 300 connected to a fatal collision that happened on September 26, 2021.

The fatal accident took place on Log Cabin Drive at its intersection with Lafayette Drive, where David Kitchens Jr. of Macon died from injuries from the collision.

The black Chrysler 300 in question has an aftermarket chrome package, and according to the BCSO should have damage to the front end. If you or anyone you know has seen this vehicle, or can identify the driver or owner of this car, please call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500, or the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.