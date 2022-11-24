Bibb County Sheriff’s Office looking for person who robbed a Circle K

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying a nan they say robbed a gas station.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a man walked into the Circle K on Vineville Avenue around 3a.m. with a gun.

He demanded cigarettes and money from the store clerk. After getting the items he ran out of the store.

According to the release he was wearing a blue face mask, black Nike pull over, gray ripped jeans and black tennis shoes.

If you know the man and have any information call the Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500.