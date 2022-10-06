Bibb County Sheriff’s Office investigating shots fired near Pierce Avenue

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is reporting an incident of shots fired near the interstate in the Pierce Avenue area.

According to an operator with BCSO, multiple calls came into the sheriff’s office around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, concerning shots fired. Officers are investigating the scene currently. No injuries have been reported so far.

BCSO also said that in the area of Pierce Avenue, the daycare– Riverside Children’s Center– is on lockdown.

