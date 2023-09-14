BCSO investigating armed robbery at Tom’s Mart

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a commercial armed robbery.

The BSCO says Tom’s Mart at 3010 Houston Avenue was robbed just after 10 a.m. Thursday. It’s reported that a male suspect entered the store, brandished a gun, and demanded money from the clerk. He then fled the scene on foot, towards Rutherford Avenue. Nobody was injured.

The suspect is described as being about 6 feet tall, and estimated to weigh between 200 to 280 pounds. He wore a black face mask, jacket, and sweatpants with white sneakers.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.