BCSO investigating armed robbery at Tom’s Mart

The robbery happened just after 10:00a.m. Thursday.
Finn Balfour,
Tom's Mart Armed Robbery Suspect
Tall male suspect wearing black clothes and mask in armed robbery inside Tom's Mart.
Tall male suspect wearing black clothes and mask in armed robbery inside Tom's Mart.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a commercial armed robbery.

The BSCO says Tom’s Mart at 3010 Houston Avenue was robbed just after 10 a.m. Thursday. It’s reported that a male suspect entered the store, brandished a gun, and demanded money from the clerk. He then fled the scene on foot, towards Rutherford Avenue. Nobody was injured.

The suspect is described as being about 6 feet tall, and estimated to weigh between 200 to 280 pounds. He wore a black face mask, jacket, and sweatpants with white sneakers.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Tom's Mart Armed Robbery Suspect

Tall male suspect wearing black clothes and mask inside Tom’s Mart.

Tall male suspect wearing black clothes and mask in armed robbery inside Tom's Mart.

Categories: Bibb County, Featured, Local News
Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Related

Recipe Concepts