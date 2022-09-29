Bibb County Sheriff’s Office arrests two with active warrants

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, in tandem with the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, arrested 2 suspects connected to felony probation warrants and drug charges.

According to reports, the two suspects were staying in the Econo Lodge Inn and Suites off of Chambers Road. Deputies took both suspects into custody after finding them in a room at hotel. The two suspects were 47-year-old Alvin Simmons, who had an active felony probation warrant for the original charge of Aggravated Assault, and 31-year-old Courtney Cranford, who had an active felony probation warrant for the original charge of shoplifting.

Drug investigators found about 2 ounces of methamphetamines and what was believed to be half a gram of fentanyl on Simmons. The fentanyl tested positive with a field test, but has been sent to the GBI for further testing.

Both Simmons and Cranford were taken to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center, where they are both being held without bond. Simmons is also being charged with trafficking methamphetamine.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.