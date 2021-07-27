Bibb County Sheriff suspends alcohol license of downtown night club

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff David Davis has suspended all alcohol sales at the Thirsty Turtle in downtown Macon following a shooting early Saturday morning that left two people dead and two others injured.

Davis sent the downtown club’s proprietor a letter Tuesday, suspending all sales of alcohol at the Cherry Street business for at least 90 days.

It’s the second time the club’s alcohol license has been suspended in the past year.

Sheriff Davis says the revocation of the establishment’s alcohol license will take place immediately as the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and Macon-Bibb Commissioners conduct a review.

Here’s a copy of the alcohol license revocation letter from Sheriff David Davis.