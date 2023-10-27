Bibb County Sheriff’s Office seeks help identifying armed robbery suspects at Shell gas station

Photo: Bibb County Sheriff's Office

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects involved in an armed robbery.

It happened around 3 a.m. Wednesday at the Shell gas station, located at 386 Coliseum Drive.

Deputies say the first suspect was spotted wearing a black face covering, a black short-sleeve t-shirt with a long white sleeve shirt underneath, black pants and black sneakers. The second suspect also had a black face covering, a black hoodie, black pants and black sneakers.

The duo fled on foot after the robbery.

A photograph of the suspects, captured from the gas station’s surveillance camera, is attached to this story.

If you have information on the identity of the suspects or any details, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.