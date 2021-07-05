Bibb County seeing more alligator reports in 2021

Within the past few months, Bibb County's animal control has caught and released four alligators, which officers say is high for this time of year.

The last alligator sighting was at Carolyn Crayton park in Macon when a woman got out of her car and saw an alligator underneath.

Bibb County Animal Enforcement officer Rebecca Galeazzo says she’s typically the officer who responds to alligator calls.

Galeazzo says alligators are in the beginning of their nesting season, which means gator families have to make room.

“When it’s time for mom to nest again, she’ll throw baby gators out of her territory, and that’s when we start seeing them,” Galeazzo explained.

When animal control captures gators, they usually release them away from people and in swampy areas.

Although they do not typically pick the Ocmulgee Mounds for re-homing gators, gators tend to find their way there.

Park Ranger Andrea Martinson says there are signs posted throughout the trails to warn visitors.

“They’re definitely not to be underestimated,” Martinson said. “They’re not the ones that are going to be actively seeking us out anyway.”

With more sightings than usual, animal control asks that you keep your eyes and ears open for alligators.

“If you get too close to it, it’s going to hiss at you and let you know it’s there before you get too close for it to get a hold of you,” Galeazzo explained.

Animal Control says running away from an alligator, even in a zig zag pattern, is not a good idea. They say you should stay calm, back away slowly and give animal control a call if necessary.

Bibb County Animal Enforcement can be reached at (478) 621-6774.