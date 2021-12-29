Bibb County Schools to return with continued COVID protocols

(41NBC/WMGT) — Students in Bibb county will return to class next Thursday.

The District says it will continue its COVID-19 mitigation protocols, including requiring face masks in all buildings, monitoring COVID-19 infection rates, encouraging vaccinations and boosters, and offering voluntary COVID-19 testing for employees and students.

They say bi-polar ionization devices have also been added to each building’s HVAC system to eliminate COVID-19 and other pathogens.