Bibb County Schools to return with continued COVID protocols
(41NBC/WMGT) — Students in Bibb county will return to class next Thursday.
The District says it will continue its COVID-19 mitigation protocols, including requiring face masks in all buildings, monitoring COVID-19 infection rates, encouraging vaccinations and boosters, and offering voluntary COVID-19 testing for employees and students.
They say bi-polar ionization devices have also been added to each building’s HVAC system to eliminate COVID-19 and other pathogens.