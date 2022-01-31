Bibb County Schools Pre-K applications open

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb-County School District has announced that its online Pre-K registration is now open for the 2022-2023 school year. The applications will be open through February 18th.

Students are eligible to attend Pre-K in their zoned neighborhood school, but parents can also apply for schools in alternate locations. Some of these schools include Northwoods Academy, Alexander II Magnet School, Burdell-Hunt Magnet School, Heard Academic Magnet School, or Vineville Academy of the Arts.

Parents will be notified through email on March 18 and 19 whether their kids have been accepted into the District’s Pre-K program. The program is lottery drawn, and submission of an application does not guarantee enrollment, according to the Bibb-County School District’s Department of Community and School Affairs.

Once selected, parents will provide registration documents during an on-site registration process. If a child is not selected, their name will be placed on the waiting list of the school they have applied at.

Find out more here: https://www.bcsdk12.net/news/what_s_new/prek_registration

(Written by Jennifer O’Keeley)