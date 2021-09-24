Bibb County Schools admin Dr. Julia Daniely wins state honor

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Bibb County School administrator wins a state honor during the 31st Annual Georgia Association for Alternative Education (GAAE) conference.

Dr. Julia Daniely serves as the Director of Personalized Learning and Alternative Education for the Bibb County School District.

GAAE named her the 2021 Administrator of the Year.

Daniely received the state honor during the GAAE Annual Awards Banquet and Gala Thursday night in in Stone Mountain.