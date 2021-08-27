Bibb County Schools adjusts COVID vaccination policy for employees

The policy is effective October 1, 2021

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County School District is changing its policy for unvaccinated employees following the FDA approval of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Superintendent Dr. Curtis Jones announced the following policy is effective October 1, 2021:

Unvaccinated employees who test positive for COVID-19 will be required to use their personal sick leave

If an unvaccinated employee is declared a close contact and required to quarantine, they also will have to use their personal sick leave

There will be some exceptions for employees who have not been vaccinated for medical or religious reasons

Additionally, the school district plans to begin testing unvaccinated employees for COVID-19 once a week.

Jones says 68 percent of Bibb County School District staff are vaccinated, and he adds the district will continue to work with community partners to host more vaccination events.

Since March 2020, employees were allowed to use paid leave entered in the system as COVID leave if they tested positive or identified as a close contact. Jones says this process will continue through until October 1. The superintendent is encouraging unvaccinated employees to get a COVID vaccine between now and September 30th.

