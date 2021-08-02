Bibb County School District welcomes students back to school with new safety measures

"I think we are really looking forward to accelerated learning this year."

Back to school in Bibb County Bibb County

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County students went back to class on Monday with new safety measures in place.

Springdale Elementary School Principal Cami Hamlin says they’re ready to get students back on track to learning.

“I think we are really looking forward to accelerated learning this year, we’re excited about helping kids be where they need to be by the end of the year,” Principal Hamlin said.

As they catch students up on learning, they are also working to keep the students safe. Luke Shelton, a parent of a kindergartner at Springdale, says he’s certain the school will keep his daughter safe.

“I believe that the pandemics not going to be near as bad as last year, that they’ve got everything all the kinks figured out so they should be good to go here,” he said.

Shelton says he has also done his part in teaching his daughter about wearing her mask, washing her hands and social distancing.

Parent Britney Jones says she’s confident in school’s safety measures.

“She’s ready to make friends again,” Jones said. “She was home for the whole year last year, so she’s a little nervous about getting back into the whole school routine, but she’s going to do great, and I believe in her.”

According to Principal Hamlin, everyone in the building is required to wear a mask. It’s a rule for all Bibb County Schools. There are plexiglass dividers, sanitation stations and an ionization process to help clean the air.

Along with implementing more safety measures, Springdale Elementary teachers are nearing 80% fully vaccinated, which is a number Principal Hamlin says they’re excited about.