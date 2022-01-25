Bibb County School District to offer hybrid scheduling

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)-At the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year, High School students in Bibb County will have the option to enroll in a hybrid schedule.

It means instead of a traditional seven period schedule, they will have five classes.

Students can take traditional courses and a block course at the same time, with this new schedule.

Kevin Adams is the Director of Research, Evaluation, Assessment and Accountability for the district. He says the scheduling will allow students to get ahead.

“It also provides opportunities in some of the courses where they would be blocking to do things they would not have the opportunity to do in a traditional class. In particular the extended time for more involved labs for their sciences, that can be a big deal.”

The district says taking a block class could also allow students to get ahead in math by taking two courses.