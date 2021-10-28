Bibb County School District shows support for the Atlanta Braves

The district held Braves Day on Wednesday.

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— The Atlanta Braves are in the World Series, and tudents in Macon-Bibb County are showing support. On Wednesday, the district held Braves Day.

“With the Braves being in the world series it’s awesome, because I’m the baseball coach here, and it’s just I haven’t seen this much support for the braves in a number of years,” said Steven Gunn. He is the Athletic Director and the Baseball Coach at Rutland High School.

Camryn Bass, a sophomore at Rutland High School, said she’s been to a couple of the Braves games.

“I couldn’t even imagine being at the game because how everyone is. Their so pumped up about it, I’d be very excited to be there.”

Riley Mullis is a freshman at Rutland, and says she’s looking forward to watching the games with family and friends.

“It’s real exciting because you don’t see it very often, only two teams go to the world series and it happens to be a team from Georgia. It’s really cool, and being able to experience that is fun,” said Mullis.

As everyone watches the next few games, Rutland High School baseball coach hopes this inspires his players to reach for their goals.

“Just talking to them about what they do every day off the field, and they talked about yesterday on the pregame for the braves. There’s a lot of pre work they do before the game, that my students are also learning from.” said Gunn.

The Bibb County School District is encouraging everyone to show their Support for the Atlanta Braves as the continue to play in the World Series.