Bibb County School District outlines goals for upcoming school year

BCSD says it wants to focus on reinforcing positive academic and social behavior.

Bibb County School District teachers prepare to head back to school Bibb County School District

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— The pandemic played a big role in changing the way students learned in 2020. Bibb County School District says it wants to focus on reinforcing positive academic and social behavior.

The district held a virtual convocation to introduce old and new teachers about the newest goals for the upcoming school year. With last year being tough for many, Superintendent Dr. Curtis Jones wanted to highlight the positives.

In the presentation he spoke about the victories including, following safety COVID protocols, creating schools that have a greater engagement level and preparing students for college and careers.

Dr. Jones also mentioned having the most number of graduates last school year. Although many obstacles were in the way, he says they turned things around.

According to Dr. Jones, the goal this year is to focus on becoming better with their newest theme, ‘Tier One Strong’.

“Tier One Strong will help us so that we can get 80 percent of our students on grade level, we know what we want them to learn, we are going to have assessments to make that happen, so we just want to make that clear to everyone,” said Dr. Jones.

As teachers prepare to welcome students back to class, they are full of excitement. Latanya Clark, a health teacher at Northeast High School, was recognized for winning Teacher of the Year.

Clark says she’s thankful for the recognition and had words of encouragement to her fellow teachers.

“Keep learning to grow to become a better person, so that you can turn and be a better person for your students and those coming behind you.”

The new school year starts on August 2.