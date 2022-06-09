Bibb County School District official explains elementary school dress code change

"What we've heard from some of our stakeholders is that sometimes it's hard for them to get the right size and the right color," Assistant Superintendent of Student Affairs Jamie Cassady said. "Now there's more choices, so we're hoping that barrier will be removed."

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County School District announced this week it’s moving to a unified dress code for all elementary students.

The change is effective for the upcoming school year.

Before, students were required to wear specific colors of collared shirts, but the unified dress code allows students to wear a wider variety of colors.



Jamie Cassady, the Assistant Superintendent of Student Affairs, says the decision was made to open more options for parents when buying clothes.

Cassady says the dress code also helps keep students safe. It’s easy to point out any child or adult in violation of the dress code as someone who doesn’t belong on campus.



Discussion regarding a dress code change for middle and high school students is ongoing.