Bibb County School District mask policy change now in effect

Effective Tuesday, March 1, masks are now optional in all schools.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Bibb County School District has made a change to its mask policy.

Students, staff and visitors will not be required to wear a mask.

Several teachers and students weighed in on the change.

Tyler Carpenter, a junior at Southwest High School, says he’s gotten used to wearing a mask at school.

“It’s good to know that the cases are going down,” he said. “It’s always a good thing, but I feel like at the end of the day, once its been declared that it’s not a pandemic, I think that’s when I should take it off.”

At Springdale Elementary School, one teacher is already noticing the positive change in her students.

“My first class came in just elated and full of joy,” Tammy Toth said. “They were so excited to see each other and see their friends’ expressions. I think it’s going to help build relationships with students.”

Toth is the Early Intervention Program Teacher at Springdale. She works with K-3rd grade students on a daily basis.

She says the new policy will allow her students see how to form the sounds of each letter.

“I think it will help with their communication skills,” she said. “I can see that sometimes students, they don’t know how to react, and I think it’s going to really help with their emotional well being, because when you’re trying to see emotions and process emotions it’s hard when all you see is someone’s eyes.”

According to Superintendent Dr. Curtis Jones, the decision was made in collaboration with the Macon-Bibb Health Department and local hospitals.

“We believe there are enough tools in place so that we should consider making the change,” he said. “We thought the first of March was a good day that we would be able to allow students to take the mask off, helping students to have a more normal school year.”

The district says it will revisit the policy if cases in schools rise again.