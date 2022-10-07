Bibb County School District increases graduation rate to all-time high of 80.98%

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County School District’s high school graduation rate increased to 80.98% in 2022, up from 76.1% in 2020 and from 52.3% in 2012.

It’s an all-time high for the District since the state began using the adjusted cohort calculation required by federal law with the Class of 2012, according to a Bibb County School District news release.

“We are very excited about continuing a trajectory of improvement in our graduation rate and look forward to continuing on this path,” Bibb Schools Superintendent Dr. Dan Sims said. “So many people are responsible for this milestone in our journey, and we will keep working together to exceed this mark while valuing every single student along the way. Our students deserve to graduate, and we will keep working hard for and with them.”

Central High School’s graduation rate of 90.14% was the District’s highest for the Class of 2022.

“Central’s increase in graduation rate took a collective effort from all Central High staff and, most importantly, our students,” Central Principal Dr. Chendra Dupree said. “I was intentional and had a strategic plan in place because I knew we would encounter barriers imposed by student learning loss after COVID-19 school closings. Hence, we executed some innovative measures to complement the great things we were already doing. Charger Power Period, Responsive Scheduling, Milestone Prep Bootcamp, consistent monitoring of failing students, and the addition of a Graduation Coach played an integral part in our increase,” Dr. Dupree said. “In addition to the academic measures, we also implemented changes to curb our discipline rate to keep our students focused on instruction. The most notable changes were our school-wide cell phone policy, social emotional learning, and Principal’s Town Hall meetings. I am truly humbled and blessed to have such an amazing staff and students. This could not have happened without collective efficacy. We understood the assignment and made it happen!”

Howard High School had the District’s second highest graduation rate for the Class of 2022 at 84.5%, followed by Northeast (82.76%), Rutland (81.43%), Southwest (69.54%) and Westside (78.74%).

VIP Academy, which initially opened as a virtual program during COVID-19 before being converted to a virtual school for the 2021-2022 school year, had a graduation rate of 88.41%.

