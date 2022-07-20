Bibb County School District holds new teacher orientation

The event is designed to introduce new teachers to Bibb County, as well as their responsibilities as teachers.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County students will be back in the classroom again soon. That’s why the school district is hosting its annual New Teacher Orientation Week.

The event, located at Central High School, is host to over 300 new school staff.

The event is designed to introduce new teachers to Bibb County, as well as their responsibilities as teachers.

Attendees can expect tours of their schools, and presentations on different aspects of their jobs.

Orientation brings along other school faculty just in time for school to start again on August 3.