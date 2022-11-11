Bibb County School District holds input sessions for new 5-year strategic plan

The Bibb County School District is putting together its strategic plan for the next five years.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County School District is putting together its strategic plan for the next five years.

The school district held two input sessions Thursday to start the process. School leaders, community partners and parents were invited to participate.

Anthony Sapp and Shavonda Evans-Sapp are parents of an elementary student and a high school student.

Anthony says education is very important for a child.

“Our children are our future,” he said. “They’re going to be the ones to shape our world.”

Shavonda says it’s important for her to stay up-to-date on technology so she can help her children.

“We came to make a difference and see what was going on in our area,” she said.

Superintendent Dr. Dan Sims says the new strategic plan, “Built for Bibb, More Victory in Progress,” will be created with one goal in mind.

“What we’re doing is helping us to create the best possible student, and if we create those best students, and if we create those students through this plan, it’s going to catapult this entire community,” he said.

Wednesday’s session included topics like standardized testing and adding internship opportunities for students.

Vicki Marumbi, a parent of an elementary student and middle school student, says she hopes school leaders prepare students to compete in society upon graduation.

“We need to give them the tools that they need so they can be successful not just for themselves, but for our entire community,” she said.

Marumbi, a Bibb Schools graduate herself, hopes the strategic plan will help students for years to come.

“To be able to share that information, to cast that broad net and to be able to capture all of the support groups that we have for our students, I think it can only improve our community,” she said.

The next part in the planning process will include board members holding a retreat for feedback and an online survey.

The design for the plan will begin in January.