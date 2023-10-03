Bibb County School District enhances safety measures with Navigate 360 partnership

The Bibb County School District says it has joined forces with Navigate 360 and P3 Intel to introduce an anonymous tip platform aimed at enhancing community safety.

MGN

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County School District says it has joined forces with Navigate 360 and P3 Intel to introduce an anonymous tip platform aimed at enhancing community safety.

The partnership will streamline the process for students and local residents to report crimes or other serious issues.

“Navigate 360 leads the industry with its latest secure and anonymous tip acquisition and management solution, P3 Intel,” a Bibb County School District news release stated.

The community can now submit tips via phone, web and a newly launched mobile app called “Safe4Bibb,” which is available for both iOS and Android. The mobile app allows for anonymous tips without length restrictions and also accommodates attachments such as images, videos and documents.

“Safe4Bibb is going to be instrumental in keeping our schools and community safe,” Bibb County School District Safety and Secruity Manager Matthew Giegler said. “The app will be another resource available to students, their parents, and all stakeholders to report the things they see and hear that we never would know about otherwise.”

For those without the app, tips can still be submitted through p3tips.com or by calling the Campus Police at (478) 779-2040 or the District’s Safety and Security Office at (478) 779-2036. Submissions are also accepted through the Bibb County School District’s website, www.bcsdk12.net.

Once a tip is submitted via the “Safe4Bibb” app, users will receive a TIP ID and password. This allows the individual to track the status of their tip, engage in real-time dialogue and learn of any potential rewards via p3tips.com.