Bibb County School District celebrates Superintendent Dr. Curtis Jones as he prepares to retire

"I just don't know what life would've been like without having Dr. Jones."

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— The end of a 7-year career is nearing for Bibb County School District Superintendent Dr. Curtis Jones.

It was a bitter-sweet moment as teachers, principals, and other school leaders celebrated him at a retirement ceremony.

In that ceremony on Friday, colleagues expressed what his contributions meant for Bibb County.

To the community, Dr. Jones may have been known as the Bibb County Schools Superintendent, but to school leaders, he’s known as a friend, a mentor, and a leader.

“What he has done for us is just provided structure. He’s given us a good foundation, and he’s helped make us be accountable for the things that we need to do to move our school system forward,” said Tanya Allen, Principal of Burdell-Hunt Magnet School for 15 years. In her position, she’s been under the leadership of several superintendents.

Allen says throughout Dr. Jones’ 7 years as Superintendent, he’s helped shape her into the educator she is today. That’s why Friday’s retirement ceremony meant so much more. “These have been the best years of my professional career. I’ve been able to really be a leader, to get professional learning, to be really focused and intentional on helping students be the best that they can be. I just don’t know what life would’ve been like without having Dr. Jones.”

Throughout the ceremony, educators, state, and county leaders came together to offer kind words and present gifts to Dr. Jones.

School Board Member Daryl Morton says Dr. Jones has done so much for him and everyone in the school district.

“I think it shows how much he has been willing to give of himself to other people. The best leaders sort of break off pieces of who they are and give it to you, and that helps you be a better person.” Morton says Dr. Jones has taught him to be a better board member and most importantly a better listener. “He empowered everybody in the school system to give what they could to make the school system better. He has modeled that every single day and so I will take that with me moving forward.”

Dr. Jones took to the podium to address school leaders in his last message to them.

“You guys are special. You’re now at a transition point where things will change and move to a new administration, but there are some things that won’t change. It’s who you are now, what you’ve learned, and the places where you’ll now go.”

Dr. Jones will retire at the end of June and take on a new role in education with the Georgia School Superintendents Association.