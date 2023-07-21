Bibb County School Board votes for full millage rate rollback, district to consider budget cuts

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Property taxes in Macon-Bibb County will not increase following a vote from the Bibb County Board of Education on its Fiscal Year 2024 Budget.

The board voted unanimously on Thursday in favor of a full millage rate rollback from 16.7 mills to 14.6 mills. The vote prevents a property tax increase for taxpayers in the county but will reduce revenue for the district by $691,280 for Fiscal Year 2024. The district will explore options to cut costs from the budget moving forward.

On Monday, Chief Financial Officer Sharon Roberts laid out options A, B, and C based on the Macon-Bibb County Preliminary Tax Digest. Each option illustrated different fiscal outcomes for the district.

Option A would keep the current millage rate of 16.720 mills, a figure that has seen six consecutive years of rollback, according to the district. Options B and C suggested a half and full rollback of the millage rate, respectively.

“So regardless of what we do today, I as your Superintendent stand in support, and we will run with fierce force moving forward for the betterment of this district,” Bibb County School District Superintendent Dr. Dan Sims said.

There will be no public hearings following the vote. A final vote will take place on August 10.