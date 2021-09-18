Bibb County School Board starts process to find Dr. Jones’ successor

Dr. Jones will officially retire on June 30th, 2022.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Superintendent Dr. Curtis Jones announced his retirement in Thursday nights school board meeting.

Although he still has months before he officially retires, Bibb School Board President Daryl Morton says they are starting the process of finding Jones’ successor. He shared what they’re looking for in a replacement.

“I think the qualities he has brought to that office, integrity, candor, and a calming influence quite frankly,” said Morton.

Dr. Jones stayed in the role longer than he expected. He plans to spend more time with family once he retires in June.

“I believe we’ve achieved a lot. My mom is now in her 90’s, I want to spend more time with her, I want to spend more time with my grandchildren and so this just seemed like a good time to depart,” said Dr. Jones.

Morton says they’ve been lucky to have Dr. Jones for seven years.

A third party will help them find the next superintendent. The board hasn’t picked an agency just yet, but the Georgia School Board Association will give a presentation about what services they can provide.

He says the board is committed to finding the best successor for Dr. Jones.

“I think it’s difficult for any organization including the school system to be better than its leader and so I think good leadership at the top helps down the line at all levels of the school system,” said Morton. “We’re going to find the best person we can.”

Morton’s hope is to have a person named for the superintendent role by next Spring, to allow for a smooth transition.