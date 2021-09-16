Bibb County Schools Superintendent Dr. Curtis Jones announces retirement

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— During the monthly Bibb County Board of Education meeting on Thursday, Bibb County School District Superintendent Dr. Curtis Jones Jr. announced he will retire at the end of this school year. June 30, 2022 will be his last day.

“I am thankful to have had the humbling experience of being your Superintendent in Bibb. The past seven years have been the best years of my professional life, and it is because of you, our employees, students, parents, and community members. I thoroughly enjoyed the work we have done, the achievements we have accomplished and the relationships we have created. In my opinion, Bibb County is one of the best school districts in the state to work. Our teachers, leaders and staff care about students and our community, and I know how dedicated and hardworking our team is. I will miss this community and our VIP team greatly,” Dr. Jones said.

Click here for his message to staff.

Dr. Jones first joined the Bibb County School District as Superintendent on April 6, 2015. Using his classroom and administrative experiences, Dr. Jones developed the Bibb County School District’s strategic plan, “Victory in Our Schools.” The strategic plan has five goal areas: increasing student achievement, increasing student and stakeholder engagement, increasing teacher and leader effectiveness, being a reliable organization, and learning and growth.

When he joined the District, Dr. Jones set one of his first long-term goals as raising the District’s graduation rate to 90 percent by 2025. The District has made great gains in improving its graduation rate, which was 58.9 per­cent in 2014 and rose to 79.4 percent in 2019 and 76.1 percent in 2020. The graduation rate for 2021 has not yet been released but is expected to maintain an upward trend.

Under Dr. Jones’ leadership, the Bibb County School District has been cited for its work to advance the District and its students. In 2017, the District received Georgia’s College Board Linking Award for having more than 80 percent of juniors and seniors utilizing Khan Academy for SAT preparation. The District also received the 2018 Digital School District Survey Award for Large Student Population Districts category, and its Board of Education has been named both a Distinguished and Exemplary Board by the Georgia School Boards Association. The District’s work with elementary schedules was featured in District Management Journal, in an article titled “Raising Achievement and Addressing Equity at Bibb County Schools” and the District was featured as a case study with K12 Insight for its work in improving stakeholder communications through its use of the Let’s Talk! platform.

In December 2018, Dr. Jones was named 2019 Georgia Superintendent of the Year by the Georgia School Superintendents Association (GSSA). Later that month, he was named one of four finalists for 2019 National Superintendent of the Year by The School Superintendents Association (AASA). In February 2019, at AASA’s National Conference on Education, Dr. Jones was named 2019 National Superintendent of the Year.

One of the most challenging aspects of Dr. Jones’ career has been as an educational leader during the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Jones has become a national leader in the conversation on education during the pandemic. He has served on various advisory committees at the state and national level, and has been featured in interviews with CNN, the Wall Street Journal, and the Washington Post, among others.

During his tenure in Bibb, he has led the way for infrastructure and technological improvements, creating equitable access to instructional and operational resources throughout the District. He has led two voter-approved Education Special Purpose Local Options Sales Tax (ESPLOST) campaigns, overseen the opening of six new school buildings and countless school renovation projects, and advocated for major technology improvements to ensure every child has access to the same high-quality technology resources at each school throughout the District. Along with the successful implementation of interactive technology devices, video cameras and audio technology in every classroom, under his lead the District has been able to provide one-to-one technology for students. These technology improvements have been key elements in the District’s goal of creating a personalized learning environment, allowing the District to conduct equitable virtual learning when needed, and ensuring students are prepared for college or a career after graduating high school.

During his time as Superintendent, the District has achieved accreditation from AdvancED, now known as Cognia, and two schools – Skyview and Carter Elementary Schools – have been recognized as National ESEA Title I Schools of Distinction. Numerous leaders and staff members have been recognized at the state and national level, and many have even been invited to serve as leading representatives in panel discussions or presentations on how Bibb has demonstrated success.