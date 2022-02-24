Bibb County PE teachers learn how to play Pickleball

Pickleball is a combination of tennis, badminton, and table tennis. The goal of the game is to reach 11 points, and it's usually played with doubles.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Macon Pickleball partnered with Bibb County Schools to teach PE teachers the game of Pickleball. The teachers used their Professional Learning Day to learn the game and compete in some friendly competition.

The lesson was at Tattnall Square Park, which has 17 Pickleball courts. Pickleball is a combination of tennis, badminton, and table tennis. The goal of the game is to reach 11 points, and it’s usually played with doubles.

It’s one of the fastest growing sports in Georgia, and the PE teachers are now excited to show their students how fun it is to play.

“I can’t wait until we get the sets for Pickleball and the net, and to teach our kids something new they’re so used to certain sports like football, basketball, volleyball. To teach them a new skill that they can use and actually come into their community and play with little to no cost it’s very big for our community,” said P.E. teacher at Ballard-Hudson Middle School, Cameron Prather.

If you’re interested in Pickleball, reach out to Macon Pickle Ball on its Facebook page.