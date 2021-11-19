Bibb County names Kevin Grooms as Director of Athletics

Kevin Grooms has been named the new Bibb County Director of Athletics at the Bibb County Board of Education meeting tonight.

Coach Grooms takes over for Coach Barney Hester who has served as the previous Director of Athletics since 2018.

Coach Grooms has served as the Head Basketball Coach at Northeast High School since 2012 and the Athletic Director since 2017.

He is a Certified Athletic Administrator (CAA).

Some of Coach Grooms’ awards include the 2021 Class AA Athletic Director of the Year, 2020-2021 Region 3-AA Athletic Director of the Year, 2018-2019 Region 3-AA Coach of the Year and 2018-2019 Middle Georgia Coach of the Year.