Bibb County man arrested for hit-and-run, fleeing police, gun possession

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office S.R.T. Unit arrested 26-year-old Zaterrion Traivante McElhaney on Sunday, April 24, 2023, after he hit a deputy’s patrol vehicle and fled the scene, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred on Rocky Creek Road, and McElhaney was taken into custody after a brief chase. He is facing charges including hit and run, aggressive driving, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

McElhaney is currently being held at the Bibb County Jail.