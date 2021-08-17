Bibb County Jury Trials on hold for August

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A press release from District Attorney (DA) Anita Howard and the Macon Judicial Circuit’s office has announced that Bibb County Trials will be on hold for the remainder of August.

According to the release, Chief Justice Howard Simms has suspended Jury Trials due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in Bibb County. This decision will be reevaluated in September as well.

The release says that the DA’s office will continue to be prepared for Jury trials when they are deemed safe again.

DA Anita Howard says in the release that, “Our office will always place the prosecution of violent crimes as its top priority. During this suspension, our office will work with the Public Defenders’ office, and Defense attorneys to seek resolutions for non-violent offenders to be presented to the court for approval and final disposition.”

The release ends by saying that Jury trials will continue in Peach County and that the Macon office will update the public with information as it becomes available.