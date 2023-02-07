Bibb County Judge appointed as new board member for Georgia DJJ

Judge Quintess Gilbert

DECATUR, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A new judge has been appointed to the Board of Juvenile Justice — and she’s from Bibb County.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp appointed Judge Quintess Gilbert to the Board of Juvenile Justice to serve as the 8th Congressional District Representative. She was sworn in on January 26th, 2023, and will serve a 5-year term with current board members.

Gilbert is a Juvenile Court Judge in Bibb County and has served in several other roles, including legal advisor for the State Board in Atlanta, the Assistant U.S. Attorney with the U.S. Department of Justice for the Middle District of Georgia. She’s also a member of many committees and professional associations. She was elected district representative to the Georgia Council of Juvenile Court Judges while serving as a full-time juvenile court judge for the Macon Judicial Circuit for 24 years , as well as assistant professor at Georgia Military College.

The objective of the Board of Juvenile Justice is to provide leadership in developing programs to help rehabilitate justice-involved youth committed to the state’s custody successfully, as well as give guidance to the commissioner.